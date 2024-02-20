Longbow Finance SA Has $10.94 Million Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Longbow Finance SA trimmed its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger comprises approximately 1.3% of Longbow Finance SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Longbow Finance SA’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $10,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 6.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded up $4.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $940.28. 118,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $868.78 and a 200-day moving average of $780.16. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $625.97 and a 12 month high of $978.95.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at $71,095,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,095,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,664,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,850 shares of company stock worth $5,121,311 over the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $864.44.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

