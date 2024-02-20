Longbow Finance SA Has $13.11 Million Stock Holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Longbow Finance SA trimmed its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies makes up approximately 1.6% of Longbow Finance SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Longbow Finance SA owned approximately 0.07% of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies worth $13,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,292.4% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.20.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE WAB traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,469. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.72. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.41. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $91.89 and a 12 month high of $137.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brian Hehir sold 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $742,826.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,227. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brian Hehir sold 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $742,826.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,227. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kristine Kubacki sold 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total value of $131,431.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,559.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

