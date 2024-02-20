Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 125,322 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 533,381 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,322 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in NIKE were worth $51,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $1,345,203,000. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth about $679,775,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,245,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.24.

NIKE Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE NKE traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $103.36. 5,307,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,649,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.24. The company has a market cap of $157.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

