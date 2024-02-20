Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Holdings Raised by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 224.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,400 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $53,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,341,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,163,000 after purchasing an additional 63,121 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,261,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,750,000 after purchasing an additional 58,013 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,214,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,243,000 after purchasing an additional 372,937 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,143,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,583,000 after purchasing an additional 56,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,253,211,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELV. StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.90.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ELV traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $509.79. 310,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,408. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $515.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $482.48 and a 200-day moving average of $466.28.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.