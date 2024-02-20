Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $56.68 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,676,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,142,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,956,876. The stock has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $161.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.09.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

