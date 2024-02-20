Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 900,000 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,771,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises 0.6% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $129,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,715.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XBI traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $91.95. 7,412,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,545,115. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.32. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $63.80 and a 12 month high of $94.32.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

