Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,550 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% in the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 57,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,026,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,592,000 after buying an additional 88,447 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 112,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 130,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.1% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMY. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.4 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.06. 5,333,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,556,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $71.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.15. The company has a market cap of $101.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.