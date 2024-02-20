Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 53.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.10% of Citigroup worth $82,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 99,371 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,558 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.03.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,839,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,865,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.10. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $57.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

