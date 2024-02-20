Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,110,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF makes up 0.7% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 1.64% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $160,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMH. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 104.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,712,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,794 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 166.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,553,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,198,000 after buying an additional 970,943 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 83.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,974,000 after buying an additional 356,057 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,215,000 after buying an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,080,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,368,000 after purchasing an additional 237,394 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SMH traded down $4.05 on Tuesday, reaching $197.70. 9,688,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,526,294. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $116.39 and a 12 month high of $207.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.04.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $1.0427 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

