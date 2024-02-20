Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 23,000 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 959,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $112,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,269,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,213,000 after purchasing an additional 575,649 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 390,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,971,000 after purchasing an additional 21,895 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 229,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after purchasing an additional 43,654 shares during the period. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen raised Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.5 %

XOM traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $103.19. 11,944,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,075,852. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

