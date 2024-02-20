Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $42.52 Million Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,216,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346,900 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $42,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,789,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,826,000 after buying an additional 2,823,937 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Trip.com Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,375,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,932,000 after buying an additional 2,581,113 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $826,332,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,543,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,047,000 after purchasing an additional 330,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,976,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,288 shares in the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCOM stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,595,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,243. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.59. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.53.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.28. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TCOM shares. TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Nomura lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

