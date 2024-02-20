Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 335,000 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 335.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $35,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.2% during the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.5% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 24,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $8,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,555,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $8,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,555,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,947,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,813,350. The company has a market cap of $140.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.86 and a 200-day moving average of $83.67. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $99.20.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MS

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.