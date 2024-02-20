Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 97,946 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1,399.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,946 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $33,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total value of $917,654.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,192.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.42.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of MCO traded up $4.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $375.03. 464,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $278.23 and a 12-month high of $407.62. The company has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $386.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.68.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.28%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

