Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 746,700 Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 55.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,095,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 746,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.56% of Kanzhun worth $31,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kanzhun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,089,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 57.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,698,000 after buying an additional 3,263,310 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 170.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,825,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,520,000 after buying an additional 1,780,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 14.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,097,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,242,000 after buying an additional 1,702,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 114.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,930,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,471,000 after buying an additional 1,566,551 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research began coverage on Kanzhun in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Kanzhun stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.78. The company had a trading volume of 876,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,566. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.29. Kanzhun Limited has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $22.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.59 and a beta of 0.50.

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

