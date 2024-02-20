Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $29.39 Million Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 65.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,191,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 469,500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in NiSource were worth $29,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 38.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 66,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 18,701 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 54.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 201,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 70,487 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of NiSource by 697.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 75,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 66,211 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 8.3% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Shares of NI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,329,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $28.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.14%.

In other news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

