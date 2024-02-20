Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) is Marlowe Partners LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Marlowe Partners LP increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up about 27.4% of Marlowe Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Marlowe Partners LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 60.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock traded down $25.38 on Tuesday, reaching $900.65. The company had a trading volume of 605,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $118.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $807.95 and its 200 day moving average is $711.82. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $467.02 and a 1 year high of $955.99.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $793.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,399,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,869 shares of company stock valued at $19,564,912. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

