Marlowe Partners LP Purchases Shares of 7,102 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Marlowe Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000. Dollar General accounts for approximately 2.3% of Marlowe Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Dollar General by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979,461 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,555 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $460,221,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $564,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.32.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DG stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.63. 1,851,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,093. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $228.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.77.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

