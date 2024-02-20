Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.22 million. Oil States International had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Oil States International Trading Down 0.2 %

Oil States International stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.09 million, a PE ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 2.61. Oil States International has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $10.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OIS. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oil States International during the second quarter worth $2,420,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Oil States International by 5.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,447,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after buying an additional 132,278 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Oil States International by 433.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 115,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 94,145 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Oil States International by 243.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 114,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 81,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oil States International by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,148,000 after buying an additional 72,664 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

