Reserve Rights Hits Market Capitalization of $138.93 Million (RSR)

Reserve Rights (RSR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. In the last week, Reserve Rights has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. Reserve Rights has a total market cap of $138.93 million and approximately $9.98 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reserve Rights token can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Reserve Rights Token Profile

Reserve Rights’ genesis date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,600,000,000 tokens. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org. The Reddit community for Reserve Rights is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Reserve Rights Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reserve Rights (RSR) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Reserve protocol, a decentralized stablecoin platform. Created by a team of entrepreneurs and developers, RSR is used to stabilize the Reserve stablecoin, govern the protocol, and can be traded on various exchanges.”

