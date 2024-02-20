Visionary Wealth Advisors Acquires 718 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 385.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,115,000 after buying an additional 301,804 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,602,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
NYSE:KO traded up $1.38 on Tuesday, reaching $60.77. 9,745,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,175,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $262.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.28.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Coca-Cola Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.19%.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
