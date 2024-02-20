Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 20th (ANTO, AZO, BGEO, CM, CTC.A, CWB, DOM, EVTL, IHG, KOS)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, February 20th:

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 1,550 ($19.52) price target on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $2,950.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 5,900 ($74.29) price target on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. Scotiabank currently has C$67.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$62.00.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$150.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$170.00.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$32.00 target price on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a buy rating. The firm currently has GBX 430 ($5.41) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 410 ($5.16).

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has $1.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $1.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 6,400 ($80.58) target price on the stock.

Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 610 ($7.68) target price on the stock.

M&G (LON:MNG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 225 ($2.83) target price on the stock.

Plus500 (LON:PLUS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 2,300 ($28.96) price target on the stock.

Shell (LON:SHEL) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating.

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI). Northland Securities issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research.

