Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) CFO Sells $671,600.00 in Stock

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) CFO David Mutryn sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $671,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,124 shares in the company, valued at $430,159.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Maximus Price Performance

Shares of Maximus stock traded down $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $81.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,568. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.39 and a 52-week high of $89.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.72.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MMS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Maximus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,262,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,017,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,324 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 936,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,176,000 after acquiring an additional 32,004 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Read More

