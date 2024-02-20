iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lowered its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,138,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,195 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $105,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.40. The stock had a trading volume of 935,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,936. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.91. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $55.78. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.