Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Insider Paul Bracher Sells 9,820 Shares

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,074,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,543,972. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CFR stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,750. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.18.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $523.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 19.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 40.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.77.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

