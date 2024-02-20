Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Director William C. Bryant III Acquires 955 Shares

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) Director William C. Bryant III bought 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $11,259.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,654.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bank of the James Financial Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Bank of the James Financial Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,381. The stock has a market cap of $53.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.76. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $13.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.92.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 16.59%.

Bank of the James Financial Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of the James Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of the James Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.84%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bank of the James Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of the James Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 146.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bank of the James Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Bank of the James Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MontVue Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of the James Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 18.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of the James Financial Group



Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

