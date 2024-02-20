Arthur Copple Acquires 50,000 Shares of Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU) Stock

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU – Get Free Report) insider Arthur Copple purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £49,000 ($61,697.31).

LON MTU traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 97.60 ($1.23). 263,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,962. The stock has a market capitalization of £163.36 million, a PE ratio of 889.09 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 100.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 97.16. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 83.07 ($1.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 118.84 ($1.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.82, a quick ratio of 41.12 and a current ratio of 11.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a GBX 1.18 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.10. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,545.45%.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap companies operating across diversified sectors.

