Mariner LLC Buys 64,368 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,326,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,368 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Mariner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $361,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,755,906 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $918,324,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,120,000 after purchasing an additional 895,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,262,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG traded down $4.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $328.40. 689,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,201. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $224.00 and a 1 year high of $338.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.33.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.