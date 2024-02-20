Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Acquires 975 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after buying an additional 365,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Garmin by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,562,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,622,990,000 after purchasing an additional 527,327 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $762,367,000 after purchasing an additional 176,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Garmin by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,971,000 after buying an additional 355,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,508,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $364,987,000 after acquiring an additional 74,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.26. The stock had a trading volume of 621,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,068. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $93.22 and a 1-year high of $129.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.67. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.97.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

