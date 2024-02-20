Mariner LLC Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 744,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 27,024 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.07% of Home Depot worth $224,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $363.41. 3,055,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,029,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $361.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.24. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $368.72.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.24.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

