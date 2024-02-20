Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Purchases 1,950 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 3,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $2.03 on Tuesday, reaching $127.14. 445,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,500. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.56 and a 1-year high of $167.74. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $542.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 124.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Colliers Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.26.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

