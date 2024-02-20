Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Purchases New Position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 290,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,736,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Orthofix Medical by 77.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 2,120.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.78. 91,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,806. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $506.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.87. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $21.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

