Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Reduces Stock Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lowered its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 119,600 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 0.41% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $8,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 849,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after buying an additional 26,877 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,380 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 67,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on KTOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $73,045.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 223,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,656,743.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $73,045.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 223,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,656,743.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,841 shares of company stock worth $1,299,755. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.36. 679,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.54.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

