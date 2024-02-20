Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Reduces Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY trimmed its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 171,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $8,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 153,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after buying an additional 32,383 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,903,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,200,000 after purchasing an additional 697,496 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 221,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,754,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLIC traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.84. The company had a trading volume of 296,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,999. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96 and a beta of 1.50. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.20 and a 12-month high of $60.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.75.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $171.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $3,053,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,678.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $519,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 195,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $3,053,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,678.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,771 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,966. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

