Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 413,100 Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY trimmed its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Free Report) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 667,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413,100 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 3.50% of Nature’s Sunshine Products worth $11,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NATR. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 424.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 570.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 392,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 18.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 107.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nature’s Sunshine Products

In related news, EVP Daniel C. Norman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $35,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,986.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Nature’s Sunshine Products from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Performance

Nature’s Sunshine Products stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.95. 25,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,814. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.03. The firm has a market cap of $342.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 0.82. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $19.20.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

(Free Report)

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.