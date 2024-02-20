Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 178,100 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 820,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 178,100 shares during the period. Caleres accounts for 1.4% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Caleres were worth $23,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Caleres by 8.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 4.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Caleres by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Caleres by 5.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres Price Performance

Shares of CAL traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,534. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.81. Caleres, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $39.01.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.07 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.46%. Caleres’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caleres

In other news, insider Willis Hill sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $49,615.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,564.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Caleres news, insider Willis Hill sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $49,615.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,564.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd E. Hasty sold 5,599 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $176,368.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,814 shares of company stock valued at $3,275,752 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAL shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Caleres in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Caleres from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CAL

Caleres Profile

(Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.