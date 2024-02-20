Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,727 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 1.7% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $20,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 137.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,602,000 after buying an additional 2,623,447 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.8% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on META. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.1 %

META traded down $5.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $468.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,082,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,548,793. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.66 and a twelve month high of $488.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $389.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.09, for a total transaction of $8,909,382.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.90, for a total value of $3,500,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,086,721.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.09, for a total value of $8,909,382.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 915,124 shares of company stock valued at $348,778,650 over the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

