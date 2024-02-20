Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $41 Million Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY reduced its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,381,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Ultra Clean accounts for approximately 2.3% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 3.08% of Ultra Clean worth $40,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,539,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,136,000 after buying an additional 24,071 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,713,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,350,000 after purchasing an additional 112,769 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,394,000 after buying an additional 160,303 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,717,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,060,000 after buying an additional 21,864 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 49.3% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,599,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,508,000 after acquiring an additional 527,989 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UCTT traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.03. 294,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.07 and its 200-day moving average is $31.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 2.00. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $45.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on UCTT shares. TheStreet raised Ultra Clean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

In other Ultra Clean news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 4,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $133,073.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,147 shares in the company, valued at $429,871.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

