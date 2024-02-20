Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Acquires 477,047 Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,495,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 477,047 shares during the quarter. Ribbon Communications comprises approximately 1.1% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 4.36% of Ribbon Communications worth $20,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RBBN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 284.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,570,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,155,000 after buying an additional 10,039,284 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 129,321,200.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,293,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,212 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 18.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,208,048 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,904 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,444,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 921,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,552,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,702,000 after buying an additional 585,999 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RBBN. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.40. 555,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,700. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $4.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $583.88 million, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

