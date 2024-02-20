Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Trims Holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY trimmed its stake in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in RadNet were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in RadNet by 51.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in RadNet by 48.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in RadNet by 180.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 15.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RDNT shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on RadNet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of RDNT traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,107. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,716.28 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average of $32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. RadNet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $39.33.

In other RadNet news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,474. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RadNet news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,474. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 10,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $354,227.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,488.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

