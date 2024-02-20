Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Acquires 1,800 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 1.7% during the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 1.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.3% during the third quarter. Tlwm now owns 13,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRS traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.74. The stock had a trading volume of 113,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,198. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $38.24 and a 1-year high of $74.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.56 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 5.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.68%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

