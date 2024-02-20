Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Acquires 70,400 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 704.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,400 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 0.09% of Arlo Technologies worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 328.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,534,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,530 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 29.4% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,150,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,754,000 after purchasing an additional 943,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,090,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,898,000 after acquiring an additional 864,735 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 77.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,770,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,315,000 after buying an additional 770,980 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 239.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after buying an additional 714,843 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm started coverage on Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity at Arlo Technologies

In other Arlo Technologies news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $289,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

ARLO traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.76. 371,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,861. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $11.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.45.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

