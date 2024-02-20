Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Trims Position in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lowered its position in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) by 72.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 158,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 408,425 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Lantronix were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lantronix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,173,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,138,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 138,682 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 833,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 141,927 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 674,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 145,527 shares during the period. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 666,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 9,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lantronix stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $4.15. 137,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,066. Lantronix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $6.95. The company has a market cap of $155.54 million, a P/E ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04.

In related news, CEO Saleel Awsare acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $78,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Lantronix news, CEO Saleel Awsare purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $78,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Philip G. Brace acquired 15,000 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $59,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LTRX. TheStreet upgraded Lantronix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Lantronix from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

