Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 4,000 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lessened its holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Renasant were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 169.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 515.5% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 4,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Renasant by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Stock Performance

RNST traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $31.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,538. Renasant Co. has a 12 month low of $22.99 and a 12 month high of $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Renasant had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $230.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

RNST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Renasant from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Renasant from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Renasant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

