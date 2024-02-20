Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Buys 40,000 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 0.10% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 366.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OCUL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

NASDAQ OCUL traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,196,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.70. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $7.96. The company has a market cap of $595.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ocular Therapeutix

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich sold 18,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $90,773.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,317.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Rabia Gurses Ozden sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $38,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,196.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antony C. Mattessich sold 18,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $90,773.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,317.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,366 shares of company stock valued at $194,862 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

