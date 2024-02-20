Clean Energy Transition LLP Has $191.75 Million Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 948.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,186,646 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073,500 shares during the quarter. First Solar accounts for about 27.9% of Clean Energy Transition LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Clean Energy Transition LLP’s holdings in First Solar were worth $191,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $767,981,000 after purchasing an additional 68,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,419,291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $840,063,000 after buying an additional 152,739 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,723 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $485,528,000 after acquiring an additional 56,383 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,049,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSLR traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.46 and its 200 day moving average is $161.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.41. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $232.00.

FSLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.56.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $422,448.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

