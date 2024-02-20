Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Position Lowered by M28 Capital Management LP

M28 Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 107,100 shares during the quarter. Rocket Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 12.3% of M28 Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. M28 Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.58% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $10,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $615,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 342,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after buying an additional 74,431 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 241,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.48. 355,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,296. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.35 and a quick ratio of 13.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.11. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RCKT shares. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RCKT

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.