M28 Capital Management LP Grows Stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

M28 Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 216,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,100 shares during the period. TG Therapeutics accounts for 2.1% of M28 Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. M28 Capital Management LP’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,978,000 after acquiring an additional 33,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $333,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 237,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,467.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $809,430.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,969 shares in the company, valued at $10,263,845.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $333,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 237,229 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,467.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

TG Therapeutics stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.34. 2,510,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,107,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.39 and a beta of 2.42. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.37.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

