Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Price Target Raised to $1,200.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,085.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.42% from the company’s current price.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

Fairfax Financial stock traded down $19.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,022.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,604. Fairfax Financial has a 12 month low of $628.57 and a 12 month high of $1,064.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $957.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $889.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $52.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

