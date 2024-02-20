Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $55.99 Million Stock Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,221,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 307,400 shares during the quarter. Calix makes up approximately 3.2% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 1.85% of Calix worth $55,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CALX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Calix by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Calix by 205.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 105,006 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Calix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $758,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Calix by 865.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Calix by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Calix from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Calix from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Calix from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

CALX traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.09. 307,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,060. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average is $41.07. Calix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $56.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 74.36 and a beta of 1.64.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $264.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.41 million. Calix had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

