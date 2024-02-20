Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $74.21 Million Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 584,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,933 shares during the quarter. Jabil comprises about 4.2% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Jabil were worth $74,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 87.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in Jabil by 419.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In related news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,285,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,401,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,658 shares of company stock valued at $7,011,771. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.65. The company had a trading volume of 391,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,223. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.16 and a 12 month high of $142.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.26 and a 200-day moving average of $122.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JBL

Jabil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.